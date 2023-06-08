Amazon’s smart monitor keeps tabs on dangerous east coast air quality at $55 (Reg. $70)

Much of the east coast right now is battling the effects of dangerous air quality from the Canadian wildfires. Stepping in to make sure your indoor space is safe from the dusty air, Amazon is now offering its Smart Air Quality Monitor for *$54.99 shipped*. Already one of the more affordable solutions on the market, pricing gets even better with a $15 discount from the usual $70 going rate. This is the third-best price to date, dropping down to within $6 of the all-time low last set back in December. Providing stats on five different factors of your home’s air quality, this sensor can monitor temperature, humidity, carbon monoxide, VOCs, and PM 2.5 particulate matter. Though it’s those last two that really matter for ensuring your home has safe air. It not only alerts you when conditions change, but will also let you automate the rest of your setup based on those stats. So when things get too hot this summer you can automatically kick on the AC, or use a fan to help get some circulation when the air quality drops down. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.



more…