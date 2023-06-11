Seagate unveils new Special Edition Starfield Xbox Game Drives and Hubs today

Immediately following today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda’s first new game universe in 25-years was on full display and Seagate has now unveiled its new special edition Starfield Game Drive and Game Hub for Xbox. Following in line with the previously available Halo models and even these sweet Star Wars and Spider-Man variants featuring painterly renderings and matching LED glow lighting, Seagate is now teaming up with the folks at Bethesda to launch new drives “commemorating the explorers from Constellation.” Head below for more details on the new Seagate Starfield Game Drive and Game Hub.



