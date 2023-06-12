Fukushima nuclear plant begins tests of wastewater release plan; fishing officials remain opposed

The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant has begun tests of newly constructed facilities for discharging treated radioactive wastewater into sea, a plan strongly opposed by local fishing communities and neighboring countries. The test that began Monday at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant use fresh water instead of the treated water, the plant operator says. Fishing officials told Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday that they remain opposed to the plan. Japanese officials say the diluted water will be released into the ocean over decades, making it harmless to people and marine life. Some scientists say the impact of long-term, low-dose exposure to radionuclides is unknown and the release should be delayed.