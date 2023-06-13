Book Review: Reality stranger than fiction as 'Girls and Their Monsters' probes mental health in US

Quadruplets born in 1930 in Lansing, Michigan, made the papers. Under the spotlight since birth, their legacy became intertwined with the history of mental health science in the United States after all four women were diagnosed with schizophrenia in their 20s. Scholar Audrey Clare Farley’s second book, “Girls and Their Monsters,” examines America’s complicated relationship with mental illness through the four sisters who would become known as the Genain Quadruplets. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the book is a case of reality being stranger than fiction. “Girls and Their Monsters” is scheduled for release Tuesday from Grand Central.