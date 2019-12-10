Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Celtic stars deliver Christmas presents to sick kids during 'lovely' visit to Glasgow hospital

Daily Record Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Celtic stars deliver Christmas presents to sick kids during 'lovely' visit to Glasgow hospitalScott Brown and Callum McGregor are among the Parkhead stars who paid a visit to youngsters ahead of the team's Europa clash with FC Cluj.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: CBS Stars Bring Holiday Cheer To Kids At Children's Hospital Los Angeles

CBS Stars Bring Holiday Cheer To Kids At Children's Hospital Los Angeles 01:59

 CBS 2 and KCAL 9 news anchors and starts from hit CBS shows stopped by Children's Hospital Los Angeles Monday morning to bring presents to sick children.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Grimaulkin6

grimaulkin 63 RT @BhoysNews1888: Celtic stars deliver Christmas presents to sick kids during 'lovely' visit to Glasgow hospital - https://t.co/oZhIqXkJV2… 1 week ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Celtic stars deliver Christmas presents to sick kids during 'lovely' visit to Glasgow hospital: https://t.co/PY0ZIzFIg7 1 week ago

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News Celtic stars deliver Christmas presents to sick kids during 'lovely' visit to Glasgow hospital -… https://t.co/O79UgFFnTr 1 week ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Scott Brown and Callum McGregor are among the Parkhead stars who paid a visit to youngsters ahead of the team's Eur… https://t.co/O9yRgBnE29 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.