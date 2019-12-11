Global  

John Downey: Civil case to open against IRA bomb suspect

BBC News Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Relatives of four soldiers murdered in London in 1982 seek damages from the main suspect, John Downey.
KaidenChase

Kaiden-Chase RT @SkyNewsBreak: Relatives of four British soldiers killed in the July 1982 Hyde Park bombing have won a High Court civil case against IRA… 3 minutes ago

McKinleyFR

McKinley FR RT @LBCNews: Relatives of four British soldiers killed in the July 1982 Hyde Park bombing have won a High Court civil case against suspect… 4 minutes ago

RedbrickedSlums

E. S. Haggan RT @SEFFLisnaskea: John Downey was found guilty today in the civil case taken by @HydeParkJustice. Thinking of the families of that atrocit… 6 minutes ago

SixSalford

Salford Six Relatives of four British soldiers WIN civil case against John Downey  Another reason not to have voted Corbyn! https://t.co/MWiNLqAXqP 10 minutes ago

hlvincent15

Helen Vincent Relatives of four British soldiers WIN civil case against John Downey  https://t.co/cliygrjmWd via @MailOnline 12 minutes ago

campsiebear

Campsiebear At last some justice is being seen to be done. Comfort letters? How many more are guilty of crimes against humanity… https://t.co/bsvzPjWFVs 13 minutes ago

RuthDE

Ruth Dudley Edwards RT @AnnTravers6: Congratulations @HydeParkJustice for showing such resilience and tenacity, with the guilty verdict on John Downey, in your… 15 minutes ago

PosiQR

If You're Not Investigating, You're Out of Touch! Now realize who else is guilty as charged! Relatives of four British soldiers WIN civil case against John Downey … https://t.co/dU96lIcYXm 17 minutes ago

