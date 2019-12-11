Birmingham train passengers can now bid for first class rail upgrades on their phones Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

CrossCountry's new partnership with the travel app Seatfrog means customers will be able to enjoy the perks of First Class without the price tag. CrossCountry's new partnership with the travel app Seatfrog means customers will be able to enjoy the perks of First Class without the price tag. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Donald Judge No problem accommodating passengers, wheelchairs, luggage or cellos (or bikes) on the 100 mile journey from Ceske B… https://t.co/gC8OtNevaR 2 days ago James Rodger Birmingham train passengers can now bid for first class rail upgrades on their phones https://t.co/o4V70RpXEs 1 week ago