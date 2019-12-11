Global  

Birmingham train passengers can now bid for first class rail upgrades on their phones

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Birmingham train passengers can now bid for first class rail upgrades on their phonesCrossCountry's new partnership with the travel app Seatfrog means customers will be able to enjoy the perks of First Class without the price tag.
