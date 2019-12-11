Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Live updates - M5 traffic chaos as diesel spillage closes slip road

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Live updates - M5 traffic chaos as diesel spillage closes slip roadA diesel spillage has closed part of the M5, causing traffic chaos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Traffic Expert Madison Sawyer Talks Routes, Road Closures Ahead Of Dallas Marathon

Traffic Expert Madison Sawyer Talks Routes, Road Closures Ahead Of Dallas Marathon 01:04

 Traffic expert Madison Sawyer talks routes and road closures drivers can expect as runners prepare to run the Dallas Marathon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

This cyclist has been slammed after he was filmed riding with one hand on the handlebar and the other holding a young CHILD - wi [Video]This cyclist has been slammed after he was filmed riding with one hand on the handlebar and the other holding a young CHILD - wi

SWBRcyclist - by Conor Gogarty and Sarah Lumley This cyclist has been slammed after he was filmed riding with one hand on the handlebar and the other holding a young CHILD - with neither wearing a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:05Published

Tomorrow's hydrogen car [Video]Tomorrow's hydrogen car

Replacing gasoline and diesel with hydrogen is one of the answers to reducing CO2 emissions. The goal of the EU-backed H2ME Project is to help develop this technology. Today, there are only a few..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mumbai: Repair work by the BMC leads to huge traffic jam at Warden Road

Massive traffic was seen on South Mumbai roads, especially Warden Road, as BMC has undertaken maintenance work, which has been going on since last week. Although...
Mid-Day

Appeal For Information After Serious Road Traffic Collision on A64 York Road, Potterton

*Monday 16 December 2019* Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on A64 York Road, Potterton on Saturday 14...
West Yorkshire Police

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.