Cluj vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates from Europa League clash in Romania Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Celtic are through to the Europa League last 32 already and now have the chance to blood some youngsters. Celtic are through to the Europa League last 32 already and now have the chance to blood some youngsters. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this