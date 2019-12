Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

In a string of crimes over four days, a man inscribed a swastika on a pub door, smashed windows and shouted homophobic language at the pub landlords before spitting at police as he was arrested. According to DerbyshireLive, Kierien Harrison, 27, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was arrested in the early hours of October... 👓 View full article