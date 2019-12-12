Global  

Birmingham academy to close after pupils struck down by Norovirus in latest shutdown

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Birmingham academy to close after pupils struck down by Norovirus in latest shutdownFour Dwellings Academy to close on Friday after 'significant' number of pupils struck down with Norovirus.
