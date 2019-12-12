Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stoke-on-Trent Central general election results 2019

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Stoke-on-Trent Central general election results 2019The Labour MP Gareth Snell defeated eight other candidates to win the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election in 2017, including second-placed Paul Nuttall, the leader of UKIP.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson arrives with his dog Dilyn to cast General Election vote

Boris Johnson arrives with his dog Dilyn to cast General Election vote 00:35

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with his dog, Dilyn, at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster to cast his vote as polls open in the 2019 General Election.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NeilPoole

Neil Poole RT @MartinTideswell: Meet the new Stoke-on-Trent Central MP @jogideon https://t.co/V2pXYiohSY 4 days ago

MartinTideswell

Martin Tideswell Meet the new Stoke-on-Trent Central MP @jogideon https://t.co/V2pXYiohSY 4 days ago

U7Sound

u7soundhire General election: Who is new Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Jo Gideon? https://t.co/wy8eCnrEmc 6 days ago

supervaliant

Supervaliant #brexitfollowback RT @mary_annastle: Still processing... “Labour heartland” - Stoke-on-Trent North 🔵 Stoke-on-Trent Central 🔵 Stoke-on-Trent South 🔵 Newcastl… 6 days ago

fotopak

okeh RT @ITVCentral: It's all about Jeremy! #Labour MP Ruth Smeeth lost her job in Stoke-on-Trent North > https://t.co/Mgs07bK18c #stoke #corb… 6 days ago

SooksThe

TheSooks @Jay_Beecher There has to be an irony here somewhere. Stoke-on-Trent Central Tariq Mahmood – Brexit Party Mike's… https://t.co/Hgjb3YsU54 6 days ago

mary_annastle

Mary-ann Astle Still processing... “Labour heartland” - Stoke-on-Trent North 🔵 Stoke-on-Trent Central 🔵 Stoke-on-Trent South 🔵 New… https://t.co/IPKz5rNmyq 6 days ago

ITVCentral

ITV News Central It's all about Jeremy! #Labour MP Ruth Smeeth lost her job in Stoke-on-Trent North > https://t.co/Mgs07bK18c… https://t.co/8p2A9nn8IE 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.