Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ian Blackford: 'We will have our referendum'

BBC News Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
The leader of the SNP in Westminster holds his seat saying 'We will have our referendum'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ian Blackford: Scotland has spoken on second independence referendum

Ian Blackford: Scotland has spoken on second independence referendum 00:56

 Boris Johnson has got his answer as to whether the people of Scotland want a second independence referendum, Ian Blackford has warned. The SNP's Westminster leader said that Mr Johnson must respect democracy and the people of Scotland and honour a second referendum.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.