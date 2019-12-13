Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Thorbjorn Olesen: Danish golfer pleads not guilty to sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and assault by beating

Independent Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Ryder Cup golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and assault by beating after appearing at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Deputy who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct to be sentenced

Deputy who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct to be sentenced 01:22

 Former sheriff's deputy Richard Fischer will be sentenced after pleading guilty to various charges related to sexual misconduct accusations.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.