Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Church of Sweden removes LGBT-inclusive altarpiece after realising it might be anti-trans

PinkNews Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
The Church of Sweden has decided to remove an LGBT-inclusive altarpiece after realising that some of the imagery could be interpreted as anti-trans. St Paul’s church in Malmö unveiled the altarpiece, the artwork behind an altar, on the first day of advent (December 1) to create “greater inclusion and identification...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CeliaFarber

Celia Ingrid Farber LGBT Painting in Swedish Church Hung in Altar Accused of "Transphobia." My new article in The Epoch Times, returnin… https://t.co/MCRcXNMYeN 1 hour ago

BonkersArchie

ArchieBonkers RT @DankofMark: ‘Many unanswered questions’: Swedish church removes LGBT-themed altarpiece… but NOT for the reason you may think — RT World… 1 day ago

DankofMark

Mark Elson Dankof ‘Many unanswered questions’: Swedish church removes LGBT-themed altarpiece… but NOT for the reason you may think —… https://t.co/fI3ErJGi2F 1 day ago

EloquentMyDear

Eloquent, My Dear. RT @PinkNews: Church of Sweden removes LGBT-inclusive altarpiece after realising it might be anti-trans https://t.co/Fyol5kWpS1 3 days ago

markgeorgehann1

M. H ‘Many unanswered questions’: Swedish church removes LGBT-themed altarpiece… but NOT for the reason you may think —… https://t.co/tPGaP1KI7r 3 days ago

marcpuck

Marc The 'snake, which traditionally stands for evil... also turns into a trans person [i.e.] it could be interpreted th… https://t.co/j3ajVJnzzm 4 days ago

cemuj

🌲Christmas Sam🌲🇸🇪 RT @RT_com: Swedish church removes LGBT-themed altarpiece… What could be the reason? https://t.co/5kWCC5JpEM https://t.co/sGAvNFdJYw 5 days ago

kateolivieri

Kate Olivieri RT @PinkNews: Church of Sweden removes LGBT-inclusive altarpiece after realising it might be anti-trans https://t.co/Fyol5kEOtr 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.