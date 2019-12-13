Church of Sweden removes LGBT-inclusive altarpiece after realising it might be anti-trans

The Church of Sweden has decided to remove an LGBT-inclusive altarpiece after realising that some of the imagery could be interpreted as anti-trans. St Paul’s church in Malmö unveiled the altarpiece, the artwork behind an altar, on the first day of advent (December 1) to create “greater inclusion and identification...

