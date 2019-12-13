Global  

Commuters donate thousands of socks and coats

Brighton and Hove News Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Commuters have helped two charity campaigns by donating coats and socks this winter. Volunteers for the city’s first Wrap Up Brighton and Hove coat collection campaign last month collected 2,126 coats and 820 warm items from the station as well as community centres and churches. They have been given...
