Boy, 5, given prosthetic arm that lets him hug brother

BBC News Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Five-year-old Jacob Scrimshaw was born eight weeks early with most of his left arm missing.
News video: Five-year-old boy can finally give his little brother a hug after being the first child in the UK to have a functioning prosthet

Five-year-old boy can finally give his little brother a hug after being the first child in the UK to have a functioning prosthet 02:11

 A five-year-old boy can finally give his little brother a hug after being the first child in the UK to have a functioning prosthetic arm fixed ABOVE the elbow.Awesome Jacob Scrimshaw is now sporting a powered green Hulk robotic arm which means he can snuggle up with his sibling, Sebastian, three.The...

