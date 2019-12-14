Global  

Clever Sutton Coldfield schoolgirl, 11, is 'brainier than Einstein' says Mensa

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Clever Sutton Coldfield schoolgirl, 11, is 'brainier than Einstein' says MensaThe smart  Highclare School pupil breezed through the IQ test which rated her as cleverer than Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.
