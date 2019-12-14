Clever Sutton Coldfield schoolgirl, 11, is 'brainier than Einstein' says Mensa Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The smart Highclare School pupil breezed through the IQ test which rated her as cleverer than Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein. The smart Highclare School pupil breezed through the IQ test which rated her as cleverer than Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Beatfreeks Our excitement has doubled: along with Freya, 11 year old Lara Jeetly got a similar score last week. ALL THE TALENT… https://t.co/XMbZRqCCp9 3 days ago kaylapayne @beatfreeks So did Lara from Sutton Coldfield last week. Congratulations to both 👏 https://t.co/mxgMg7xOTo 4 days ago kaylapayne @TheSun So has this girl👏https://t.co/mxgMg7xOTo 4 days ago J21Coaching RT @nickhorner: The Sutton Coldfield pupil has some ‘bright’ ideas for the future too... 👏 https://t.co/QJR8UYBH1x 5 days ago Nick Horner The Sutton Coldfield pupil has some ‘bright’ ideas for the future too... 👏 https://t.co/QJR8UYBH1x 5 days ago Abdul Wahid Clever schoolgirl, 11, 'brainier than Einstein' says Mensa https://t.co/inEh2pf2mq 5 days ago Graham Young Lara Craft! Clever schoolgirl, 11, 'brainier than Einstein' says Mensa - and she's from Sutton Coldfield.… https://t.co/t3ju6rarLJ 5 days ago