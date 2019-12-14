Rapper Stormzy apologises to ex Maya Jama through release of new song "Lessons"

Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Stormzy has admitted that his attitudes towards Maya Jama were a "public disrespect" and because of that she "needed a public apology". Stormzy has admitted that his attitudes towards Maya Jama were a "public disrespect" and because of that she "needed a public apology". 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again' 00:59 Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again' The pair split earlier in 2019 - but Stormzy recently addressed their break-up on his track 'Lessons' and they're now reportedly texting each other once again. An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Biz on Sunday column: They added: People close to the...