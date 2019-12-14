Global  

Rapper Stormzy apologises to ex Maya Jama through release of new song "Lessons"

Bristol Post Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Rapper Stormzy apologises to ex Maya Jama through release of new song LessonsStormzy has admitted that his attitudes towards Maya Jama were a "public disrespect" and because of that she "needed a public apology".
News video: Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again'

Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again' 00:59

 Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again' The pair split earlier in 2019 - but Stormzy recently addressed their break-up on his track 'Lessons' and they're now reportedly texting each other once again. An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Biz on Sunday column: They added: People close to the...

