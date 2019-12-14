Stormzy and Maya Jama 'are texting again' The pair split earlier in 2019 - but Stormzy recently addressed their break-up on his track 'Lessons' and they're now reportedly texting each other once again. An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Biz on Sunday column: They added: People close to the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Vdj fadamulla RT @SDEKenya: The rapper, 26, admitted the "phenomenal woman" gave him everything https://t.co/29RRIEPPRe 3 days ago
SDE.CO.KE The rapper, 26, admitted the "phenomenal woman" gave him everything https://t.co/29RRIEPPRe 3 days ago
Bristol Biz Rapper Stormzy apologises to ex Maya Jama through release of new song "Lessons" https://t.co/jfELCh86F3… https://t.co/N9NXHHxSpI 3 days ago