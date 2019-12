This gay guy dresses up as Mike Pence and collects money for LGBT+ charities and honestly, give him a Nobel Peace Prize Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

A gay guy has been doing laps around New York City collecting donations for LGBT+, pro-choice and refugee charities dressed as US vice president Mike Pence. Yup, you read that right. Nicknamed ‘Mike Hot-Pence’, he’s been spotted in Times Square and Union Square and went viral last week after being papped... 👓 View full article

0

