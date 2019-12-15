Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder says talk of 'quadruple treble' is banned

BBC News Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Ryan Christie says the phrase "quadruple treble" has been banned at Celtic, with one leg of another potential domestic clean sweep completed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RMack2906

RMackie @AgentScotland Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie level on goals with @JamTarts 🤣 45 minutes ago

scotnews_edits

scotnews_edits Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder says talk of 'quadruple treble' is banned - BBC Spor… https://t.co/95LdBc6mOK ➜… https://t.co/cxBUN1LX7Q 3 days ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie says the phrase "quadruple treble" has been prohibited at Celtic. https://t.co/9NqRh02… 3 days ago

BBCSportScot

BBC Sport Scotland Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie says the phrase "quadruple treble" has been prohibited at Celtic.… https://t.co/Otlr5GiWsP 3 days ago

FrenchHj

Jake French Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder says talk of 'quadruple treble' is banned https://t.co/00yPVofjsP 3 days ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder says talk of ‘quadruple treble’ is banned https://t.co/dM2IMfR6N0 3 days ago

FWPCeltic

FWP Celtic NEWS: Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder says talk of 'quadruple treble' is banned (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/giv0AN5AIH 4 days ago

CelticFNH

Celtic News Hound Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder says talk of 'quadruple treble' is ban #Celtic #Celticfc #Bhoys #FNH https://t.co/7OZ3PmT8nj 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.