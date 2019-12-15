Global  

Aldi issues plea for vulnerable people to come and collect free food on Christmas Eve

The Argus Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
ALDI has pledged to give all of its unsold fresh food to charity after stores close on Christmas Eve.
News video: Do Not Give Your Dog These Foods During the Holidays

Do Not Give Your Dog These Foods During the Holidays 01:24

 Avoid Giving Your Dog These Foods During the Holidays. According to pet expert Erin Askeland, giving your dog ham can give them digestion issues. Do not give them candy either as it is a choking hazard. Another food is whole fish as their small bones can complicate a dog's intestines and esophagus....

Food charity FareShare gearing up for busiest period [Video]Food charity FareShare gearing up for busiest period

Britain's biggest food redistribution charity, FareShare, is experiencing its busiest period this Christmas with 25 warehouses serving 11,000 charities and community groups across the country. The..

Majority of Americans think this is the best Christmas movie of all time, do you agree? [Video]Majority of Americans think this is the best Christmas movie of all time, do you agree?

"A Christmas Story" is officially the best holiday movie of all-time, according to new research. The 1983 movie based on author Jean Shepherd's work follows young Ralphie Parker's Christmas mission to..

Aldi to give away free food on Christmas Eve to those in need

'Last year we were able to reach thousands of people across the UK,' says supermarket spokesperson
Independent

Aldi Kent stores to give away free food to the vulnerable on Christmas Eve

Aldi Kent stores to give away free food to the vulnerable on Christmas EveFoodbank charity The Trussell Trust anticipates this Christmas will be its busiest on record
Thanet Gazette

