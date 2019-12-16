Global  

Three added penalty points is enough to make your car insurance jump by an average of more than £200

Wales Online Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Nearly 75% of drivers with points on their licence said that receiving points made them change their driving habits to be safer on the road.
Recent related news from verified sources

Three penalty points added to your licence increases insurance costs by more than £200 per year

Three penalty points added to your licence increases insurance costs by more than £200 per yearMost common reasons for receiving points include speeding, running a red light and driving while using a mobile
Hull Daily Mail

