Emily Thornberry launches legal action against ousted Labour MP Caroline Flint for 'making up s*** about me' Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Emily Thornberry has announced she is taking legal action against ex-Labour MP Caroline Flint over the "complete lie" that she called Leave voters "stupid". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this