Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eastbourne hotel fire: Second collapse at Claremont

BBC Local News Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Sussex -- Daish Holidays, who run the Claremont Hotel, confirm a second part of the building has collapsed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yazzooguy

Brian James Eastbourne fire: Second collapse at Claremont seafront Victorian hotel as another part of the structure fell https://t.co/HVCo1SX2H4 3 days ago

firstforensic3

First Forensic Esq Ltd🕷️ RT @IFICForensics: A second part of the Grade II listed Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne, which was destroyed by fire in November, has collaps… 3 days ago

IFICForensics

IFIC A second part of the Grade II listed Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne, which was destroyed by fire in November, has co… https://t.co/Av98ZJU69E 3 days ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Eastbourne hotel fire: Second collapse at Claremont https://t.co/1kEm2j6Tgb 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.