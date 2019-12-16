Global  

Justin Trudeau says banning traumatising conversion therapy is ‘top priority’ and you just love to see it

PinkNews Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has made a nationwide ban on the controversial practise of conversion therapy a “top priority” for his new government. In a letter to the country’s justice secretary on Friday, Trudeau listed a number of priorities he expects government officials to deliver on. It includes...
