The Birmingham University student who faints every time she stands up

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Post-graduate student Laura Chegwidden has a little known condition that causes her to collapse when she stands. Post-graduate student Laura Chegwidden has a little known condition that causes her to collapse when she stands. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published University student trains rooster to play Chinese songs on keyboard 00:55 A smart rooster plays Chinese songs on a keyboard after being trained to do so by a university student in southwestern China. The impressive video, filmed in the city of Guiyang in Guizhou Province on December 4, shows a rooster pecking at individual keys to the tune of a Chinese patriotic song...