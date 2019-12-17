Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The exclusive club awaiting Liverpool star Andy Robertson as Scott Booth recalls World Club Cup eye-opener

Daily Record Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The exclusive club awaiting Liverpool star Andy Robertson as Scott Booth recalls World Club Cup eye-openerThe former Aberdeen striker had an eye-opening experience shortly after joining Borussia Dortmund.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview 01:03

 An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey. The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican opponents.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport The exclusive club awaiting Liverpool star Andy Robertson as Scott Booth recalls World Club Cup eye-opener… https://t.co/JwrmDEMEce 20 hours ago

AberdeenFNH

Aberdeen News Hound The exclusive club awaiting Liverpool star Andy Robertson as Sco #AberdeenFC #StandFree #Dandies #FNH https://t.co/y625Oog6tl 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.