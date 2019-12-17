Emma Thompson warns of HS2 'disaster' in Christmas campaign with Chris Packham and Annie Lennox

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Emma Thompson joins forces with Chris Packham in Christmas campaign against HS2 01:27 Celebrities have come out in force against the cutting down of forests to make way for HS2. Taking part in a short film, Chris Packham, Emma Thompson and Annie Lennox hope to raise awareness of the 'Save the Trees' campaign. Environmental groups say more than 100 of the UK's ancient woodlands will be...