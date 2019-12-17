Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Emma Thompson warns of HS2 'disaster' in Christmas campaign with Chris Packham and Annie Lennox

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Emma Thompson warns of HS2 'disaster' in Christmas campaign with Chris Packham and Annie LennoxThe Springwatch host has launched a short Christmas film called Stand For The Trees, which calls for HS2 to be scrapped.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Emma Thompson joins forces with Chris Packham in Christmas campaign against HS2

Emma Thompson joins forces with Chris Packham in Christmas campaign against HS2 01:27

 Celebrities have come out in force against the cutting down of forests to make way for HS2. Taking part in a short film, Chris Packham, Emma Thompson and Annie Lennox hope to raise awareness of the 'Save the Trees' campaign. Environmental groups say more than 100 of the UK's ancient woodlands will be...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BartlettDarren

Darren Bartlett RT @NetsNot: Emma Thompson warns of #HS2 'Disaster' https://t.co/v1kqDB5q2U Thankyou @ChrisGPackham @AnnieLennox #EmmaThompson #Buckinghams… 15 hours ago

BartlettDarren

Darren Bartlett RT @NetsNot: Emma Thompson warns of #HS2 'disaster' https://t.co/v1kqDB5q2U Thank you @ChrisGPackham @AnnieLennox #EmmaThompson #Buckingha… 15 hours ago

Ross_Jordan

Ross Jordan RT @RogerDrew8: #England #Scotland #Wales @BorisJohnson all these people cannot be wrong the tide had turned and the cancellation of hs2 sh… 1 day ago

RogerDrew8

Roger Drew #England #Scotland #Wales @BorisJohnson all these people cannot be wrong the tide had turned and the cancellation o… https://t.co/ysmt5dfYmj 2 days ago

ClareHarrod

clare harrod Emma Thompson warns of HS2 'disaster' in Christmas campaign https://t.co/G1mAUwOQTz 2 days ago

EmmaTfansite

Dame Emma Thompson Fansite❤ RT @GreensladePaul: Emma Thompson warns of HS2 'disaster' in Christmas campaign https://t.co/ZkVGZLxy0H 2 days ago

EmmaTfansite

Dame Emma Thompson Fansite❤ RT @SueMalin: Emma Thompson warns of HS2 'disaster' in Christmas campaign https://t.co/tBAkeMsdsF Lets hope she doesnt fly in to protest ag… 2 days ago

SueMalin

Smalinz Emma Thompson warns of HS2 'disaster' in Christmas campaign https://t.co/tBAkeMsdsF Lets hope she doesnt fly in to… https://t.co/6T8Sjlj6au 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.