Espace beaux arts LadBaby sausage rolls topping Christmas charts again https://t.co/fxfWybbVlE 4 days ago

CoffeeClub Come on folks download it and help The Trussell Trust BBC News - LadBaby sausage rolls topping Christmas charts aga… https://t.co/PS70AVFM5c 5 days ago

Jamie Moreland I know what I fancy this lunchtime 😝. ⁦@LadBabyOfficial⁩ https://t.co/UeEYRFqgwb 5 days ago

Lydia Harrison 🌈 RT @elainelindridge: LadBaby, sausage rolls, Christmas number 1, proceeds to Trussell Trust Food banks. What’s not to love here? #foodbank… 5 days ago

Labcold BBC News - LadBaby sausage rolls topping Christmas charts again https://t.co/o9Eg9BuEhK 5 days ago

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ BBC: LadBaby sausage rolls topping Christmas charts again https://t.co/0KDr5dFX5y https://t.co/qnF5HpkiRN 5 days ago

324972 Breaking news. #LadBaby sausage rolls topping charts Christmas charts again 5 days ago