Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Met Office issues rain and flood warning for Devon and Cornwall

North Devon Journal Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Met Office issues rain and flood warning for Devon and CornwallThe warning clashes with the two-day wind warning which starts on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Flood and heavy rain warnings remain in place across Devon and Cornwall

Flood and heavy rain warnings remain in place across Devon and CornwallRegion faces a battering from the elements overnight and into Sunday morning
North Devon Journal

Flood warnings remain in place for Devon and Cornwall as Met Office warnings continue

We're not out of the woods yet according to the Environment Agency
Exeter Express and Echo

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nwgrnd_Flood

newground flood Stay #floodaware and the Met Office issues warnings for #rain https://t.co/N34OBFR7ar 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.