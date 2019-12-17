Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tim, the gay professor from The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT Christmas song

PinkNews Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Tim Wilson, the eccentric, gay professor from Channel 4’s reality show The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT+ Christmas song “in the hope of making the Christmas charts”. The Circle saw contestants living in isolation in an apartment complex, never meeting in person and interacting through an online...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mariah Carey's

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is Bringing In Millions 01:29

 Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is Bringing In Millions. Carey's 1994 Christmas hit No. 1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 for the first time this week. The holiday classic is Spotify's most-streamed Christmas song of all-time with 602 million plays. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jeremy_P_Reich

Jeremy Reich RT @NJIT: Did you know NJ had the world's first traffic circle? Find out more from NJIT Civil Engineering professor Rongfang Liu. 📰: https… 10 hours ago

stewsimpson

stew simpson Tim, the gay professor from The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT Christmas song https://t.co/UUwPSFg8UW 2 days ago

WSUBoonshoftSOM

WSU Boonshoft SOM Dr. Joon Shim, assistant professor of surgery, will discuss weight loss surgery at an educational seminar, on Tues.… https://t.co/6XRLm5an9Q 2 days ago

DunPiteog

Dún Piteog RT @PinkNews: Tim, the gay professor from The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT Christmas song https://t.co/vwiolYJTQF 2 days ago

WithResearchers

CoffeeBreakWithResearchers Our coffee break today is with Franz Tödtling, Professor Emeritus at @wu_vienna explaining a very interesting paper… https://t.co/Ij7lBMGRQR 2 days ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Tim, the gay professor from The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT Christmas song https://t.co/vwiolYJTQF 2 days ago

se_minority

セクマイ(LGBTAPXQQs)☆トピックス Tim, the gay professor from The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT Christmas song https://t.co/InW5esml3a 2 days ago

asexualnews

Asexual News reminds you not to shame virgins RT @PinkNews: Tim, the gay professor from The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT Christmas song https://t.co/vwiolYsiZ7 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.