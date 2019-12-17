Tim, the gay professor from The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT Christmas song
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () Tim Wilson, the eccentric, gay professor from Channel 4’s reality show The Circle, has released a bizarre LGBT+ Christmas song “in the hope of making the Christmas charts”. The Circle saw contestants living in isolation in an apartment complex, never meeting in person and interacting through an online...
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is Bringing In Millions. Carey's 1994 Christmas hit No. 1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 for the first time this week. The holiday classic is Spotify's most-streamed Christmas song of all-time with 602 million plays. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has...
