519,000 washing machines urgently recalled - see if your Whirlpool, Hotpoint or Indesit is affected Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

The firm said as many as 519,000 washing machines sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by a flaw with the door-locking system that could lead to them overheating and potentially catching fire.

