Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

519,000 washing machines urgently recalled - see if your Whirlpool, Hotpoint or Indesit is affected

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
519,000 washing machines urgently recalled - see if your Whirlpool, Hotpoint or Indesit is affectedThe firm said as many as 519,000 washing machines sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by a flaw with the door-locking system that could lead to them overheating and potentially catching fire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Washing machines recalled over fire risk

Washing machines recalled over fire risk 02:16

 Half a million Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines are being recalled over a potential fire hazard.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.