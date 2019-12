April's family usually spends £10,000 on Christmas, while the Burkes live on just £160 a week.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published 8 hours ago A Christmas Eve Book Tradition There is so much going on during our holiday celebrations, sometimes it's nice to just calm down and enjoy your family. A great way to do this is by reading a festive book together. Carole Barrowman.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 06:40Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Oh My Gosh!’: Family Finds Owl Hiding In Their Christmas Tree A Georgia family got a big surprise last week after discovering an owl living in their Christmas tree.

CBS 2 5 days ago





Tweets about this Cornwall LIVE April's family usually spends £10,000 on Christmas, while the Burkes live on just £160 a week https://t.co/bMH0Fn7xmb 4 days ago