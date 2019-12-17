Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sweet Scots schoolgirl who saved for Apple product for entire year spends savings on homeless at Christmas

Daily Record Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Sweet Scots schoolgirl who saved for Apple product for entire year spends savings on homeless at ChristmasEllie Devlin had been saving her money for Air Pods, but decided on helping those less fortunate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

7govscott

𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙏𝙏𝙔 𝙂 What a heartwarming gesture... hope you get the EarPods... 😊👍🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/zV6DRBrTHJ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.