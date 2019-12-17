Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nicola Sturgeon urges parties to unite around indyref2

BBC News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The first minister says parties should "come together" around indyref2 in light of the general election results.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: British parties divided over Scottish independence

British parties divided over Scottish independence 01:34

 The leader of Scotland's ruling SNP says the UK's ruling Conservatives need to face up to the "reality" of a fresh referendum on Scottish independence. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moregrass511

Vote Leave EU Loyal RT @alcampian: Sturgeon urges parties to unite around indyref2. Let's follow some of Nicola's fine examples of uniting, like 'stop #Brexit… 31 seconds ago

KiwisForYes

Neil Paterson RT @ScotNational: Tomorrow's front page: Yes momentum builds as Nicola Sturgeon urges parties to unite around #indyref2 just as Scotland on… 2 minutes ago

Welshracer

Rob Colley BBC News - Nicola Sturgeon urges parties to unite around indyref2 https://t.co/YG2cxDRm5f 4 minutes ago

GovanSnp

Govan SNP R/T ScotNational Tomorrow's front page: Yes momentum builds as Nicola Sturgeon urges parties to unite around… https://t.co/XKQ2yeDEkq 9 minutes ago

franklangfitt

franklangfitt Nicola Sturgeon urges parties to unite around indyref2. This week the Scottish government will publish the "democra… https://t.co/dVx7FBnWDp 40 minutes ago

piracy_rewind

Piracy Rewind Nicola Sturgeon urges parties to unite around indyref2 https://t.co/FDiZe5HqE0 https://t.co/sp9T0Teyn9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.