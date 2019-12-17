The Boris Johnson landslide spared us trans-inclusive Christmas carols, according to this Times journalist
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () If Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had won last week’s general election, the British public could have been forced to sing Christmas carols that recognise the existence of non-binary people, Giles Coren wrote today for The Times. In a piece apparently mocking the fact that some non-binary people use they/them pronouns,...
