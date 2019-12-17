Global  

The Boris Johnson landslide spared us trans-inclusive Christmas carols, according to this Times journalist

PinkNews Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
If Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had won last week’s general election, the British public could have been forced to sing Christmas carols that recognise the existence of non-binary people, Giles Coren wrote today for The Times. In a piece apparently mocking the fact that some non-binary people use they/them pronouns,...
News video: Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe calls on Boris Johnson to 'take responsibility'

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe calls on Boris Johnson to 'take responsibility' 01:32

 The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “take responsibility” and help get her home. Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail, after being accused of spying, which she...

