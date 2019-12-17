Global  

Hoyle re-elected Commons Speaker as MPs return

BBC Local News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Sir Lindsay Hoyle is back in the Speaker's chair as the Commons returns after the general election.
News video: Sir Lindsay Hoyle ensures 'office is open to all' on his return as Speaker

Sir Lindsay Hoyle ensures 'office is open to all' on his return as Speaker 00:34

 Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been re-elected as Commons Speaker, telling MPs his “office is open to all”. The Chorley MP was returned to the post unopposed at the start of the new Parliament. He replaced John Bercow as Speaker in November, serving two days in the post before a general election was...

John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message [Video]John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and..

UK parliament Speaker Hoyle re-elected [Video]UK parliament Speaker Hoyle re-elected

British lawmakers re-elected Labour&apos;s Lindsay Hoyle as Speaker on Tuesday who vowed to be impartial and fair in a moderating role which saw his predecessor John Bercow accused of breaking..

British parliament convenes, re-elects Lindsay Hoyle as speaker

Mr Hoyle was elected in November to succeed John Bercow but served only a few days as speaker in the Commons. The post British parliament convenes, re-elects...
Premium Times Nigeria

