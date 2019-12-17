Hoyle re-elected Commons Speaker as MPs return

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Sir Lindsay Hoyle is back in the Speaker's chair as the Commons returns after the general election.



Recent related videos from verified sources John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published 2 days ago UK parliament Speaker Hoyle re-elected British lawmakers re-elected Labour's Lindsay Hoyle as Speaker on Tuesday who vowed to be impartial and fair in a moderating role which saw his predecessor John Bercow accused of breaking.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:52Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources British parliament convenes, re-elects Lindsay Hoyle as speaker Mr Hoyle was elected in November to succeed John Bercow but served only a few days as speaker in the Commons. The post British parliament convenes, re-elects...

Premium Times Nigeria 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Manuel Aranda Piña RT @PDChina: London's famous #BigBen could ring out across the capital at 11:00 p.m. on Jan. 31 to signal the end of Britain's membership o… 22 hours ago sean gilbert ORDERRR!!! Newly-elected Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle has reversed former Speaker, John Bercow’s… https://t.co/o07rY3Jn7E 2 days ago