Sinn Fein's Daniel Baker set to be next Lord Mayor of Belfast Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Sinn Fein councillor Daniel Baker will be installed as the new Lord Mayor of Belfast at a ceremony on Wednesday. Sinn Fein councillor Daniel Baker will be installed as the new Lord Mayor of Belfast at a ceremony on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

