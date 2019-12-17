Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IRA postbox bomb nearly killed my son, says friend of royal family

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
IRA postbox bomb nearly killed my son, says friend of royal familyThe aristocrat Lady Anne Glenconner, who was a close friend of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, has revealed that one of her children had a close call with an IRA bomb in the Seventies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Punter081

Punter08 RT @BelTel: IRA postbox bomb nearly killed my son, says friend of royal family https://t.co/iJCLJDVlxV https://t.co/Ne0eNrxOpl 3 days ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph IRA postbox bomb nearly killed my son, says friend of royal family https://t.co/iJCLJDVlxV https://t.co/Ne0eNrxOpl 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.