SKY If I could go back in time the one and only thing I would do is hookup with Dolly Parton’s husband so she would wri… https://t.co/S8fZvl91rR 1 day ago Asexual News reminds you not to shame virgins RT @PinkNews: Dolly Parton could be about to replace statue of Ku Klux Klan leader in southern state and, honestly, it’s gay rights https:/… 6 days ago PinkNews Dolly Parton could be about to replace statue of Ku Klux Klan leader in southern state and, honestly, it’s gay righ… https://t.co/n3O2nOfAcF 6 days ago