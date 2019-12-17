Jeffrey Donaldson replaces Nigel Dodds as DUP's Westminster leader



Recent related videos from verified sources Nigel Dodds loses his seat in North Belfast The DUP's Nigel Dodds has lost his seat to Sinn Fein's John Finucane. Mr Dodds has held the seat in North Belfast since 2001. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:30Published 2 weeks ago Foster: DUP would not support Jeremy Corbyn-led government The DUP leader has made clear her party would not support a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government in a hung parliament. At the launch of a policy document in Belfast, Arlene Foster claimed Mr Corbyn.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published on November 19, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to lead DUP at Westminster The Lagan Valley MP replaces Nigel Dodds who lost his seat in the general election.

BBC News 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this