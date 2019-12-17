Global  

Jeffrey Donaldson replaces Nigel Dodds as DUP's Westminster leader

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Jeffrey Donaldson replaces Nigel Dodds as DUP's Westminster leaderSir Jeffrey Donaldson has been elected as the DUP's new Westminster leader replacing the outgoing Nigel Dodds.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to lead DUP at Westminster

The Lagan Valley MP replaces Nigel Dodds who lost his seat in the general election.
BBC News

