Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe's young cousin was stabbed and left to die in a Leicester street

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
New Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe's young cousin was stabbed and left to die in a Leicester streetShe says there is a knife crime 'epidemic' which needs to be tackled.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lyndagee49

((lindi )) #NeverCorbyn ❤️🌈🌟🌸🐶😍🤩 RT @habibi_uk: 2/3 In 2019, Claudia Webbe was parachuted into Leicester East, against the wishes of many in the local party. The constituen… 2 minutes ago

charlesworth102

shelley charlesworth @DaveDavidDave_ Consistently incoherent. Poor voters of Leicester (east?) First Keith Vaz now Claudia Webbe 8 minutes ago

Ali_H_Smile

Ali #EFTA EEA 🇮🇸🇱🇮🇳🇴🇨🇭🇬🇧 RT @charlie_strange: Goodness. Didn't think it was possible for the electorate of Leicester East to elect soneone even worse than Vaz. Clau… 23 minutes ago

Leon19070210

Leon RT @DrGABaines: Claudia Webbe, the newly elected Corbynite MP for Leicester East, has just been on BBC Radio 4 @BBCr4today programme. Not o… 30 minutes ago

Head2HeadSI

Head2Head Just as I thought things couldn’t get any worse as a Labour voter! I’ve just listened with disbelief at an intervie… https://t.co/uGATeVWKPO 37 minutes ago

rossmac70

Mac1 Just as I thought things couldn’t get any worse as a Labour voter! I’ve just listened with disbelief at an intervie… https://t.co/ikfraZ5lBR 38 minutes ago

DrGABaines

Gareth Baines Claudia Webbe, the newly elected Corbynite MP for Leicester East, has just been on BBC Radio 4 @BBCr4today programm… https://t.co/V0bKhW8pMl 42 minutes ago

charlie_strange

Charlie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 Goodness. Didn't think it was possible for the electorate of Leicester East to elect soneone even worse than Vaz. C… https://t.co/BBFzoV1ORw 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.