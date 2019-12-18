Scott Brown makes Hearts vs Celtic admission as he revels in hostile Tynecastle atmosphere

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 19 hours ago )

The Celtic captain admits he loves playing at Tynecastle and the houndings he receives makes it all the more worthwhile. The Celtic captain admits he loves playing at Tynecastle and the houndings he receives makes it all the more worthwhile. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend