Nora Quoirin's grieving parents say her death in Malaysian jungle was 'criminal' Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin say they want "truth and justice" for their daughter Nora, who was found dead after a 10-day search around the Malaysian jungle resort of Dusun in August. Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin say they want "truth and justice" for their daughter Nora, who was found dead after a 10-day search around the Malaysian jungle resort of Dusun in August. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Nora Quoirin's grieving parents say her death in Malaysian jungle was 'criminal' https://t.co/3m812zWeK4 5 hours ago