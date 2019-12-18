The Apprentice finalist Scarlett Allen-Horton's business plan revealed before going head-to-head with Carina Lepore Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Recruitment company owner Scarlett Allen-Horton and artisan bakery boss Carina Lepore have been whittled down from 16 entrepreneurs in a bid to become Lord Sugar's business partner. Recruitment company owner Scarlett Allen-Horton and artisan bakery boss Carina Lepore have been whittled down from 16 entrepreneurs in a bid to become Lord Sugar's business partner. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live The Apprentice finalist Scarlett Allen-Horton's business plan revealed #TheApprentice https://t.co/Bq7tFAwlsF 17 hours ago