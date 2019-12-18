Global  

Met Office: Five weather warnings in place for heavy rain, strong winds, ice and fog

Central Somerset Gazette Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
'Yellow' weather warnings are in place for parts of the UK for the next four days.
Credit: Newsflare
News video: Inclement weather brings heavy rain and lightning storms to south Mississippi

Inclement weather brings heavy rain and lightning storms to south Mississippi 01:36

 Mississippi saw bands of inclement weather take over the skies above on December 16 as heavy rain and lightning thrashed the area of Mt. Olive. Footage shows glowing clouds with forks of lightning piercing through the skyline as well as rain battering down. The filmer told Newsflare: "A strong...

