Caroline Flack 'dropped by River Island' after quitting Love Island

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The 40-year-old TV presenter was charged "following a private domestic incident", reportedly involving boyfriend Lewis Burton.
News video: Caroline Flack steps down as host of Love Island

Caroline Flack steps down as host of Love Island 00:45

 Caroline Flack has stepped down as host of ITV Love Island, after being charged with assault. Caroline Flack is standing down as host of the next series of Love Island after being charged with assault. The 40-year-old TV presenter was charged “following a private domestic incident”, reportedly...

What Really Happened The Night Caroline Flack Was Arrested [Video]What Really Happened The Night Caroline Flack Was Arrested

What Really Happened The Night Caroline Flack Was Arrested

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:12Published

Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial [Video]Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has denied assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a “horror movie”. Flack, 40,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Iain Stirling's incredible reaction to Laura Whitmore replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island

Iain Stirling's incredible reaction to Laura Whitmore replacing Caroline Flack on Love IslandLaura Whitmore has been announced as the new host of Love Island replacing Caroline Flack who stepped down from hosting duties after being charged with assault
Caroline Flack: Love Island host denies assaulting boyfriend

The TV presenter and host of Love Island pleads not guilty as her partner watches on in court.
