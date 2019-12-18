Rachel Riley gives birth to baby with Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

The Countdown star met her future husband Pasha while competing on the BBC One show in 2013. The Countdown star met her future husband Pasha while competing on the BBC One show in 2013. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this