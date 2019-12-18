Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kenny Lynch dies aged 81 as tributes for Up On The Roof singer and actor pour in

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Kenny Lynch dies aged 81 as tributes for Up On The Roof singer and actor pour inThe sad news was shared by his children, who shared a string of photos of him on Twitter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kenny Lynch's death aged 81 sparks tributes from Gary Lineker, Danny Baker and Boy George

Kenny Lynch's death aged 81 sparks tributes from Gary Lineker, Danny Baker and Boy GeorgeThe London-born star had a string of hits in the 1960s including Up On The Roof and You Can Never Stop Loving Me
Tamworth Herald

Kenny Lynch, British singer and entertainer, dies at 81

The singer and actor became a regular TV presence after enjoying musical success in the early 1960s.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.